Search

09 Dec 2021

Limerick's Hermitage Green gig moved to 'Big Top'

Limerick's Hermitage Green gig moved to 'Big Top'

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Dolans Presents have today confirmed that Hermitage Green will now perform an outdoor concert Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market on Thursday, December 30.

In an effort to facilitate all ticket holders and to comply with new government regulations, this larger open air gig will replace the two shows originally scheduled for Dolans Warehouse on December 29 and 30.

Speaking this morning, Neil Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “Recent government restrictions have limited the number of attendees at live events. As a result we have again partnered with the team at the Milk Market to ensure this gig can go ahead.

“All tickets purchased for the Hermitage Green shows will now be valid for this single outdoor gig Live at the Big Top. We are also now in a position to release some further tickets on sale today. We want to thank all our partners for their assistance on this and we are delighted this new bigger venue will play host to one of Limerick's most successful bands once again”.

This Limerick show will be part of Hermitage Green's 2021 'Hi Generation' national tour.

Further tickets for the Hermitage Green Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market on December 30th will now go on sale today at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.dolans.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media