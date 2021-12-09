Limerick's Hermitage Green gig moved to 'Big Top'

Dolans Presents have today confirmed that Hermitage Green will now perform an outdoor concert Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market on Thursday, December 30.

In an effort to facilitate all ticket holders and to comply with new government regulations, this larger open air gig will replace the two shows originally scheduled for Dolans Warehouse on December 29 and 30.

Speaking this morning, Neil Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “Recent government restrictions have limited the number of attendees at live events. As a result we have again partnered with the team at the Milk Market to ensure this gig can go ahead.

“All tickets purchased for the Hermitage Green shows will now be valid for this single outdoor gig Live at the Big Top. We are also now in a position to release some further tickets on sale today. We want to thank all our partners for their assistance on this and we are delighted this new bigger venue will play host to one of Limerick's most successful bands once again”.

This Limerick show will be part of Hermitage Green's 2021 'Hi Generation' national tour.

Further tickets for the Hermitage Green Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market on December 30th will now go on sale today at 12pm. Tickets can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.dolans.ie