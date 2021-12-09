Search

09 Dec 2021

New centre for excellence to open in Limerick in mid 2022

The new centre of excellence is due to open in mid 2022

A NEW centre of excellence located in Limerick's National Technology Park is due to be completed in mid 2022.

IDA Ireland have announced that the 30.000sq ft building will be a state-of-the-art facility for both indigenous and multinational companies once completed. 

Along with the update on construction, IDA also announced more significant milestones and appointments. 

The agency have announced the appointment of Domhnall Carroll, Former Country Lead in Digital Industries at Siemens, as AMC’s new Site Director.

They have also announced a strategic partnership with ABB Limited as AMC’s key technology partner for the delivery of a world-class Digital Factory solution for manufacturing clients.

Talented Limerick students receive STEM2D scholarships

Speaking about these announcements, Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “The story of Irish manufacturing is one of incredible transformation and progress.

"Today, the sector employs over 260,000 people. Companies at the top of their market in areas such as Biopharmaceuticals, MedTech, Electronics, Engineering and Industrial Technologies are operating across the country, 84% of which are outside of Dublin. 

"The sector is constantly evolving and must keep pace with the relentless need to remain competitive. The Government is committed to ensuring that the right infrastructure and latest technology is available to the industry here to allow it to evolve and continue to thrive."

Fine Gael TD, Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the announcements today and said it is good news for Limerick. 

He said: "The IDA have been involved in bringing many FDI industries and jobs to Limerick and the Mid-West area over many years. These FDIs have made a major contribution to the creation of much needed jobs and economic development here.

“This Centre will strongly contribute to the creation of jobs in the Irish manufacturing sector here in Limerick and the region and will support the enhancement of Ireland's value proposition for manufacturing investments.

“I commend the work by the IDA in ensuring vital building infrastructure like this new Advanced Manufacturing Centre is on stream to accommodate indigenous Irish companies and FDI’s in developing new tech as well as supporting existing companies here in Limerick and the Mid-West."

