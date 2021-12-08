Search

08 Dec 2021

BREAKING: National daily rise in confirmed Covid-19 case numbers revealed

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 4,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across Ireland today.

Figures just released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal a rise of 4,152 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the State.

As of eight o'clock this morning, some 543 patients with the disease were in hospital. Of these, some 118 are being treated at intensive care wards.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have now been 5,788 deaths related to Covid-19 notified across Ireland.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "As noted by the World Health Organisation today, new data on the Omicron variant is emerging every day, but scientists need time to complete studies and interpret the results. We must be careful about drawing firm conclusions until we have a more complete picture."

"Our high incidence of disease from Covid-19 is driven by the Delta variant. We know how to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 – these measures have worked against previous variants of Covid-19, they can successfully suppress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant.

Dr Holohan welcomed the announcement today that a Covid-19 vaccine will soon become available to children, hailing it as a "significant positive step".

"In the meantime, vaccination remains one of the best ways to protect ourselves from severe illness and death from Covid-19. I would encourage anyone yet to receive a first dose to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible," he said, "Please prioritise your booster vaccine appointment as soon as you are called for it. Do not wait until after Christmas to receive your booster vaccine. The benefits of receiving your booster dose far outweigh any potential risks that may arise in the meantime. You will begin to receive the benefit of your booster protection within seven days of receiving your third dose. This means that anybody who received their vaccine this week can be confident in the protection the booster will offer them as we move closer to the Christmas period."

Amid reports there have been no-shows to appointments, the chief medical officer said it's "vital all of us prioritise our booster appointments as soon as we receive them or make the time to attend a walk-in vaccination clinic if that option is available."

