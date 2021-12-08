Search

08 Dec 2021

Limerick emergency crews continue Storm Barra clean up

PIC: Limerick City and County Council

Frances Watkins

LIMERICK City and County Council crews are still working on the clean-up following Storm Barra. 

Crews across the county have been working since this morning to clear fallen trees and branches after high winds overnight. 

The orange wind warning for Limerick ended at 6am with gusts of up to 130km/h in places however there have been no reports of any serious damage. 

A number of areas were without power this morning however ESB crews have been working to restore electricity to the affected places. 

According to ESB Powercheck there are a number of areas in Limerick where customers are without electricity, including around Glin, Askeaton, Shanagolden, Newcastle West, Bruree and Pallasgreen.

ESB crews are also attending an incident on the Mill Road, Corbally where trees fell on the electricity wires. 

A section of the square in Newcastle West was closed off at the height of the storm due to falling roof slates. 

There were reports of trees/ branches down in Glin, Abbeyfeale, Athea, Templeglantine, Ardrine, Dooally, Ballinabearne, Monagea, Newcastle West, Lough Gur, Bruff, Oola, Bohercoyle, Kildimo, Adare, Condell Road, Sarsfield Bridge, Knocklong, Askeaton, Loughill, Cappamore, Rathkeale, Shanagolden, Ballingarry, Crecora, Galbally, Kilcornan, Patrickswell, Carrigkerry.

