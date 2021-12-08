CRIMEFILE: Gardai in Limerick investigating following theft from parked car

Gardai in Limerick are investigating after a thief "stole a purple North Face jacket worth €285 from a white Audi A5 car between 12.05am and 2am on Wednesday last December 1" Garda John Finnerty reports
"This Audi was parked outside a house at Berkley Close, College Court, Castletroy. Unfortunately the car had been left unlocked. Again, it’s the Gardai at Henry St Garda Station who are investigating. The number is 061 212400" he continued
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.