Walk in booster vaccine clinics start in Limerick for over 50s

08 Dec 2021

WALK-IN clinics for those aged 50 to 69 to receive a booster vaccine will open in Limerick this week. 

No appointment is needed for those within this age cohort to attend for vaccinations at the Scoil Carmel Centre. 

Walk-in times for those aged between 60 and 69 are as follows: 

Wednesday December 8 12.15pm-7pm

Friday December 10 2.30pm-7pm

Saturday December 11 3pm-7pm

Sunday December 12 8.30am-7pm

The walk in centre will also be open for those aged between 50 and 59 to receive their booster this week. 

People in that cohort can attend between 9am and 11am on Thursday December 9 and between 11am and 2pm on Saturday December 11. 

The centre will also be holding a clinic between 8:30am and 7pm on Sunday December 12 for anyone who wishes to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 

There is a free shuttle bus service running daily between the Southcourt Hotel, Raheen, and the Scoil Carmel vaccination centre, every half-hour between 8am and 7.30pm.

Limited parking is available on-site, and there is additional parking on the site of the former Moloney’s Garage at Punch’s Cross.

Anyone who has had a COVID-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

Local News

