Outpatient appointments cancelled for second day at University Hospital Limerick

ALL OUTPATIENT and the majority of elective procedures have been deferred today at University Hospital Limerick as they deal with a surge in emergency activity.

Patients who have been directly affected by the cancellations will be contacted by staff and will have their appointments rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital are operating as scheduled.

Services at UHL which are unaffected by the cancellations include:

Cancer services (including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and outpatient clinics)

Rapid access cancer clinics (breast, lung, prostate)

Dialysis

Emergency and time-critical surgery

In a statement, the UL Hospital Group asked the public to consider all options before presenting to the Emergency Department.

They said: "Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

"Injury Units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

"Anyone with less serious illness or conditions should contact their GPs or out-of-hours GP services. However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority. "

Noreen Spillane, Chief Operations Officer, UL Hospitals Group, said: ““We regret that we are again curtailing scheduled care at University Hospital Limerick. This is not a decision we are taking lightly and we are doing so in order prioritise care for our sickest patients. We will reschedule all affected patients as soon as possible.”