Power outages and fallen trees across Limerick as crews deal with Storm Barra aftermath

THOUSANDS of people are without power in Limerick this morning as emergency crews deal with the aftermath of Storm Barra.

Limerick remains in a status yellow wind and rain alert today with heavy rain and winds of up to 65 km/h in places.

The warning remains in place until 6pm this evening with Met Eireann warning that high waves, storm surge and high tide could lead to coastal flooding in places.

Schools, creches and third level institutions remain closed today to allow the assessment of any damage caused by the storm.

The ESB are reporting power outages across the county with faults reported in Corbally, Patrickswell, Killmallock, Abbeyfeale, Newcastlewest and Foynes.

It is expected that power will be restored later today however ESB crews have said some places may not have electricity until tomorrow.

Meanwhile the UL Hospital group have said there is a high attendance in their Emergency Departments this morning and they are asking people to consider all options before presenting to the hospital.

Gardai and Limerick Fire and Rescue dealt with a fallen tree in Elm Court in the early hours of the morning that landed on a parked car but thankfully no injuries were reported.

As #StormBarra passes over the cleanup operation continues.



Never approach a fallen tree such as this one our crews attended in Elm Park overnight - thankfully with no injuries.



Fallen @ESBNetworks wires can be hidden under any storm damage



Report fallen wires on 999/112 pic.twitter.com/fCh33pXMzB — Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) December 8, 2021

Bus Eireann have assured customers that services are operating as normal in Limerick today however some TFI Local Link services have been affected.

The Ennis to Doonbeg and Kilrush, Kilrush to Loophead and Scarriff to Killaloe services have all been cancelled today.

Routes 593 from Newcastle West to Boradfors, 521 from Charelville and Newcastle West and 520 from Kilmallock with no service in Ballyorgan, Effin or Doneraile have all had their start times adjusted.

You can contact the office on 069-22311 or 065-6719101 for up to date information.

Shannon Aiport have confirmed that normal service has resumed and they are "expecting to operate its full flight schedule".