BREAKING: Over 1,000 people in County Limerick without power

OVER 1,000 people are without power in a Limerick town this morning after Storm Barrra brought strong winds overnight.

There are currently 1299 ESB customers without electricity in Newcastle West with more outages reported across the county.

Crews are working to restore power with the fault in Newcastle West expected to be fixed by 5:30pm.

The ESB have said they are working hard to restore power to 59,000 homes across the country this morning.

A statement said: "Some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow Thursday.

"It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

"We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.

"With Storm Barra subsiding, we urge everyone to remain alert to any damage to the electricity network while when out and about today.

"Assume any fallen wires are live and pose a risk to life. Stay safe, stay clear and report any damage to us immediately on 1800 372 999.

"Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be restored, or log a fault, at www.powercheck.ie. Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates."