Truck overturns on motorway as Storm Barra intensifies

The incident happened on the M8 near Mitchelstown
THE STRENGTH of Storm Barra can be seen by a truck overturning on a motorway this Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 2.45pm between Junction 13 Mitchelstown (South) and Junction 15 (Fermoy).
It is not known the extent of, if any, injuries suffered by the driver. There is a full road closure with diversions in place.
A garda spokesperson said: "Winds are currently making driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as high-sided vehicles, cyclists and motorcyclists."
A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said: "Driving on the motorway network is also challenging due to the high winds."
