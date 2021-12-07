Search

07 Dec 2021

WATCH: Storm Barra leaves trees down and thousands without power across Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts & Cian Ó Broin

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

STORM Barra has left trees down and thousands of householders without power across Limerick city and county.

Council crews are working to remove trees and other debris from roads across Limerick as gusts of up to 130km per hour batter the county.

Described as a "weather bomb," Barra continues to track slowly over the country, which has resulted in an orange wind warning for Limerick, a red marine warning for the Shannon Estuary - part of which covers the West of the county - plus a yellow rainfall warning.

The strongest red wind warning remains in place in Limerick's neighbouring counties of Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Winds are extremely gusty and the local authority is urging people to only go out if absolutely necessary.

Council is advising motorists and other road users to proceed with extreme caution. Winds are uprooting trees and branches, blocking roads.

Council crews have been made aware of trees, branches and other debris in:

· Abbeyfeale

· Kilfinane

· Newcastle West area

· Bruff Line

· Kilmeedy

· Newcastle West to Ardagh Road

· Monagea

· Loughill

· Old Mill Road to Carrigkerry

· Rathkeale – Ballingarry Road

· Monaleen

· Mayorstone

· R513 between Beary’s Cross and Caherconlish

· Cappagh

· Murroe

· Knocklong

Crews are working through the incidents and are assessing each one on a case-by-case basis when it comes to health and safety precautions.

Elsewhere, there are reports of power outrages in Abbeyfeale, Kantoher, Newcastle West, Ardagh, Askeaton and Milford, near Feenagh.

In the city, 70 customers are impacted by a loss of power in Corbally, while in the city's largest estate, Garryowen, 13 customers are without power and are expected to be until late tonight.

Trees have fallen in the grounds of John F Kennedy National School at the Ennis Road.

Flood defences erected along Clancy's Strand and O’Callaghan Strands and along the city quays held during high tide around 8.30 this morning, with a small amount of overtopping.

In the city, the worst affected location for flooding was the Urban Garden in the Hunt Museum and the walkway at Sarsfield House.

The water receded quickly once high tide passed.

Similarly, there were no issues in Foynes, Askeaton and Glin.

Council crews will continue to monitor the river ahead of this evening’s high tide which is due between 8pm and 8.45pm.

Modelling suggests that this evening’s high tide will not be as high as this morning’s, however the local authority says it will be on standby in case of emergency.

As a result of the extreme weather, driving on the motorway network is also challenging.

The orange wind warning is in effect until six o'clock tomorrow morning.

Useful Numbers

Dial 999/112 for emergency services only if needed

Limerick City and County Council 061 556000; Out of Hours 061 417833

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Irish Water 1800 278 278

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media