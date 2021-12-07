WATCH: Storm Barra leaves trees down and thousands without power across Limerick

STORM Barra has left trees down and thousands of householders without power across Limerick city and county.

Council crews are working to remove trees and other debris from roads across Limerick as gusts of up to 130km per hour batter the county.

Described as a "weather bomb," Barra continues to track slowly over the country, which has resulted in an orange wind warning for Limerick, a red marine warning for the Shannon Estuary - part of which covers the West of the county - plus a yellow rainfall warning.

Wild, wet and windy scenes in Croom Town Park, as Storm Barra surges through the village on the banks of the River Maigue.

Wild, wet and windy scenes in Croom Town Park, as Storm Barra surges through the village on the banks of the River Maigue.

Storm Barra rattling through Kilmallock in County Limerick right now as Limerick Council are reporting gusts of up to 130km/h in the county.



Trees are down in many parts of the city and county.



Storm Barra rattling through Kilmallock in County Limerick right now as Limerick Council are reporting gusts of up to 130km/h in the county.

Trees are down in many parts of the city and county.

The strongest red wind warning remains in place in Limerick's neighbouring counties of Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Winds are extremely gusty and the local authority is urging people to only go out if absolutely necessary.

Council is advising motorists and other road users to proceed with extreme caution. Winds are uprooting trees and branches, blocking roads.

Council crews have been made aware of trees, branches and other debris in:

· Abbeyfeale

· Kilfinane

· Newcastle West area

· Bruff Line

· Kilmeedy

· Newcastle West to Ardagh Road

· Monagea

· Loughill

· Old Mill Road to Carrigkerry

· Rathkeale – Ballingarry Road

· Monaleen

· Mayorstone

· R513 between Beary’s Cross and Caherconlish

· Cappagh

· Murroe

· Knocklong

Crews are working through the incidents and are assessing each one on a case-by-case basis when it comes to health and safety precautions.

Elsewhere, there are reports of power outrages in Abbeyfeale, Kantoher, Newcastle West, Ardagh, Askeaton and Milford, near Feenagh.

In the city, 70 customers are impacted by a loss of power in Corbally, while in the city's largest estate, Garryowen, 13 customers are without power and are expected to be until late tonight.

Trees have fallen in the grounds of John F Kennedy National School at the Ennis Road.

Flood defences erected along Clancy's Strand and O’Callaghan Strands and along the city quays held during high tide around 8.30 this morning, with a small amount of overtopping.

In the city, the worst affected location for flooding was the Urban Garden in the Hunt Museum and the walkway at Sarsfield House.

The water receded quickly once high tide passed.

Similarly, there were no issues in Foynes, Askeaton and Glin.

Council crews will continue to monitor the river ahead of this evening’s high tide which is due between 8pm and 8.45pm.

Modelling suggests that this evening’s high tide will not be as high as this morning’s, however the local authority says it will be on standby in case of emergency.

As a result of the extreme weather, driving on the motorway network is also challenging.

The orange wind warning is in effect until six o'clock tomorrow morning.

Useful Numbers

Dial 999/112 for emergency services only if needed

Limerick City and County Council 061 556000; Out of Hours 061 417833

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Irish Water 1800 278 278