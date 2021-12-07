Dark winter nights sees Limerick Council call for park illumination

THE dark winter nights have prompted councillors to investigate the installation of mobile lighting at two parks in City West.

Talks will be held to provide funding for lights to illuminate both Mungret Park and Vartry’s Field in Raheen, which are popular with walkers in the evenings and early morning.

At this month’s metropolitan meeting, Independent councillor Fergus Kilcoyne was told there was no funding in place to light the two facilities at this time.

But the council’s metropolitan district boss Kieran Lehane suggested members use their own devolved funding to deliver the project.

With €100,000 potentially available, the matter will be debated at City West area briefings.

Cllr Kilcoyne said: “We had the same problem this time last year with our constituents contacting us each week complaining they cannot use these facilities. I would ask my fellow councillors to support me in asking [council chief executive] Dr Pat Daly in installing mobile lighting into Mungret Park and Vartry’s field to facilitate people who are working late.”

He believes two or three mobile towers would be sufficient for Mungret Park, while ducting is already in place at Vartry’s Field for potential lighting in future.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin seconded the idea, praising it as “very timely”.

“People want to get out and enjoy the amenities and facilities there and we as a council have to try and facilitate that.”

Mayor Daniel Butler added: “We raised this some time ago and secured a commitment for lighting for the reason that people are using it in darkness. People are going there with torches.”

He cautioned against anti-social behaviour, however.

Councillor James Collins, Fianna Fail, said: “For some, their only option is to go their local park for a bit of exercise.”

Mr Lehane suggested using €100,000 which was set aside to study the redevelopment of the old rail line linking to Mungret to Irish Cement to instead install lighting.

It was agreed that this suggestion will be discussed in area briefings in the run up to Christmas, with a view to progressing the idea, given councillors’ support for it.

For up to the minute news from across Limerick, please visit www.limerickleader.ie