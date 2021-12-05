Limerick Person of the Month: All-Ireland champions honoured as eyes turn to 2022

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland winning hurlers have been crowned the Limerick Person of the month for August.

Due to busy schedules and Covid-19 protocols, the manager of the three time Liam MacCarthy Cup winners, John Kiely, collected the award last week, alongside free scoring forward Peter Casey.

“The Limerick Person of the Month award and indeed the Limerick Person of the year awards are really special awards. I have been fortunate enough to have been at a number of the annual ceremonies. Even last year, when Catherine Motherway won the overall award, that was online, and it was still an amazing event,” commented John Kiely.

“Every year I marvel at the achievements of the other award recipients from the other months and what they have done, particularly in the voluntary sector and the charity sector. I think it is great that the opportunity is there to acknowledge their work and for us to be included for the month of August this year is a fantastic achievement,” the Galbally native continued.

The hurlers, 15 of whom are nominated for All-Stars this season, are on a well deserved break for now, but collecting awards is something Kiely admits that they won't tire of.

“It is award season at the moment too and there is some recognition being handed out to the players and that is only too right also.” he added.

Na Piarsaigh forward Peter Casey, also in attendance at the prize giving admitted that the four years he has been on the panel, have been most enjoyable.

“It's been absolutely fantastic. I came into the panel in 2017 when John came in. To be honest, I have enjoyed every single second of it. I came into the panel in 2017 with my brother Mike and we didn’t know what to expect."

“Since then, the fun we have had before, after and even during training, between drills and stuff, has just been fantastic. The coaching too, that the lads have given us, has been fantastic too and that has filtered down into everything really. We are really thankful that we have been successful over the last number of years due to the hard work we put into it,” he added.

With the Liam MacCarthy cup and several All-Star trophies guaranteed to be under the tree this Christmas, thoughts are beginning to turn to 2022.

“You really are only home a week after the final and your mind does start to look at when the group will be back together again” Limerick's manager confirmed.

“Fellas will come and fellas will go and that is just what it is. We only do it because we want the group to be the strongest it can be at any one given time. The group has to evolve over time too. It's just a natural flow of things” Kiely continued.

As for the secret to Limerick's success? Peter Casey touched on the ‘fun of playing and training’ what of the manager and his team?

“We like being together. That is the bottom line. Whether it be the management team planning for next year, or whether we are with the lads, we do enjoy it. When you enjoy something you like to be at it and doing it and that is why it is easier for us to be arranging meetings at this time of the year to get back into the zone again and see what we are looking at.” the team manager confirmed.

The All-Ireland champions also laid down a marker for those looking to wrestle away their hurling crowns.

“Next season is going to be very condensed and very full. There are a huge amount of games in there over a short period of time. So, there is lots to look forward to in 2022 and we cannot wait for it” Kiely added.

The Limerick Person of the Month award is sponsored by the Limerick Leader, media agency Southern and the Clayton Hotel.