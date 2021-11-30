Limerick hurling hero Kyle Hayes among nominees for Goal of the Year award

THERE will be little surprise to see Kyle Hayes' Munster SHC final goal among nine nominees for the TG4 Goal of the Year award.
The Hayes score in the only Limerick goal among the nominees, which covers eight different counties.
The Kyle Hayes goal in Pairc Ui Chaoimh sealed Limerick's comeback victory over Tipperary as John Kiely's men captured a third successive provincial title.
Voting for the 'Cúil na Bliana Iomáint' is now open on the TG4 website - vote here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.