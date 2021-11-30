Limerick Fire Service called to derelict house fire

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service were called to a derelict house fire in Southill on Monday evening.
Gardaí also attended the scene of the fire at the home in O’Malley Park. The flames and plumes of smoke could be seen throughout the estate.
"The fire was extinguished by local fire services. Enquiries are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
Foul play is not suspected at this time. No injuries have been reported.
