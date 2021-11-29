Limerick Property Watch: Prime warehouse comes on the market

Power Property have been instructed to offer for sale by Public Tender a modern warehouse facility at Annacotty Business Park, Limerick.

Tara House, a modern warehouse extending to approximately 2,095 Square Metres (22,550 square feet) will provide an opportunity for investors or owner-occupiers to acquire a good quality warehouse building in a well-managed business park at the edge of Limerick city.

Tara House is on a site area of approximately 0.38 Ha (0.93Acres), with a loading yard and parking being provided on the site.

The property benefits from a high-profile corner site with frontage onto two estate roads. The warehouse building incorporates a two-storey office section with a total area of 334 Sq. Metres (3,595 sq. feet).

There is a lack of modern warehouse space in the Limerick Market at present, and demand in the market is strong from both occupiers and investors, as supply is limited in particular for warehouse space in the 15,000 sq. feet to 30,000 sq. feet size range.

Power Property are guiding a price of €1,200,000, the selling agent expects with the lack of good quality warehouse space in the market to purchase or lease, that there should be strong interest from the market for the property.

The selling agent Patrick Seymour at Power Property expects strong interest from the local market in the property, which is being offered for sale by Public Tender with a tender date of 2nd December 2021.

For any further information please contact: Patrick Seymour, Power Property, Limerick Office on 061 318770.

