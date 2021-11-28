Search

28 Nov 2021

Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful home out in the west

Reporter:

Leader reporter

REA Dooley Group are delighted to bring this detached four bedroom property to the market.

Located approximately 10 minutes from Newcastle West on the Bruff Line this house has it all for any buyer.

Built on circa 0.5 acres this four bedroom property comes to the market in turn key condition. A large laurel hedging to the front of the property offers privacy from the main road while the mature lawn and tree lined driveway give a lovely country feel to this property.

The entrance hallway is bright and spacious and leads to a large sitting room with open fire. The kitchen/dining area has the benefit of a large solid fuel stove and sliding patio doors lead out to the back lawn with views of the surrounding countryside.

There are four large spacious double bedrooms with the master en-suite. There is a large spacious bathroom fully tiled with bath and separate shower.

Viewing is highly recommended and is available by appointment only.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Rathfredagh, Castlemahon, Newcastle West
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €275,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Liam Aherne on 0871301447

*Sponsored content

