BREAKING: Bus crashes into Limerick roundabout

Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene
THE emergency services attended an incident in Limerick this morning which saw a bus go off the road.
Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service were at the Kilmallock Road roundabout just after 9am after being alerted to the episode by the ambulance service.
It's understood the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it entered the grassland in the centre of the roundabout.
The fire appliances were dispatched at 9.05am this morning, and were back at base approximately one hour later.
A tow truck arrived for the bus at 9.55am, with the gardai on the scene a short time earlier.
Below, the coach pictured on the roundabout before it was towed away
There were reports of one person, the driver, in the coach. No other passengers were present in the vehicle.
It's been reported a paramedic who happened to be passing by remained on the scene until ambulance drivers arrived.
Solicitors Éanna Bane and Derek Walsh recently went on patrol with volunteers from Limerick Suicide Watch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.