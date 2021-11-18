Search

18/11/2021

Judge refuses to quash verdict after juror in Limerick trial emails barrister

Judge refuses to quash verdict after juror in Limerick trial emails barrister

The trial took place at Limerick Circuit Court

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A JUDGE has refused to alter the verdict of a jury even though one of the jurors contacted a defence barrister following the conclusion of the trial.

Judge Patrick Meghen was told the female juror emailed senior counsel Michael Bowman the day after his client was convicted – by unanimous verdict – of assault causing serious harm and violent disorder.

The offences occurred in a town in County Limerick a number of years ago and the defendant – a man in his 40s –  was remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing before Christmas.

After the matter was re-entered before Judge Meghen at Limerick Circuit Court, Mr Bowman expressed concerns about the validity of the verdict given the contents of the email – specific details of which cannot be reported.

“I have not replied or engaged (with the juror),” said Mr Bowman who submitted the email and its contents “creates a difficulty” for the court.

“There is a clear query about the verdict,” he said as he formally asked Judge Meghen to quash the verdict of the jury in the circumstances.

Opposing the application Lily Buckley BL, instructed by State Solicitor Aidan Judge, said she did not believe the judge had the jurisdiction to make such an order.

She submitted such orders can only be made in limited circumstances and must be done before the jury leaves the jury box following the conclusion of any trial.

“It’s not an issue for this court,” she said submitting the concerns raised by Mr Bowman are a matter for the Court of Appeal to adjudicate on.

Ms Buckley urged the court not “to look behind” the verdict of the jury and submitted the “unsworn statement of one member” was not sufficient for the judge to alter or quash the verdict.

“It was conveyed in a clear and unambiguous way,” she commented.

“The verdict given to the court should not be revisited. Nothing has changed,” she added.

Rejecting Mr Bowman’s application, Judge Meghen said he agreed the Court of Appeal is the appropriate venue for the concerns to be raised.

The judge also refused an application to release the defendant on bail pending his sentencing hearing.

He said the guilty verdict “displaced the presumption of innocence” and that the defendant would have to carry the consequences of his conviction.

‘Vigilantes’ armed with pitchforks terrorised woman at her Limerick home

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media