Former Argos store in Limerick up for sale

THE FORMER Argos store at 15/16 Cruises Street has come to the market in recent days.

It is being guided at €155,000 by Savills Commercial Cork, who are handling the sale. The outlet closed around this time last year. Savills say the property has potential for a multitude of different uses, subject to planning permission, or can be retained as a landmark retail building.

According to the advert on MyHome.ie ,15/16 Cruises Street is laid out over three floors, extending to a total floor area of 851.2 sq m (9,162 sq ft). The property has the benefit of an expansive retail trade floor, while also benefitting from a lower basement level delivery and servicing from Denmark Street, as well as a goods lift which services each of the three floors.

The upper floor is suited to either retail or storage, with access through a staff accessed stairway that connects the basement level, to ground floor, to the first floor.

Separately, Argos confirmed last July that their store in the Crescent Shopping Centre is to close in 2022. The Childers Road premises is the remaining Argos store in Limerick.