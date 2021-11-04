Limerick TD aims to tip the 'pole' at dangerous cross

SAFETY works are to take place at a blackspot for car accidents in County Limerick.

Deputy Kieran O'Donnell said Nelson’s Cross in Castleconnell on the O’Briens Bridge road (R525) is a "very dangerous junction".

He said he and local councillor Michael Murphy have been working with Limerick City and County Council and the ESB over a long period of time to improve the safety at the entrance to Castleconnell village.

"Nelson's Cross has continued to be a location for car accidents, even as late as last Thursday. In early August, following on-going discussions, we held meetings on site with the ESB and the council to consider the best options to improve safety.

"It was agreed that there were two elements needed here, with the first being to significantly improve the sightlines for vehicles approaching by removing an ESB pole on the right hand-side of Nelson’s Cross on the approach road from Castleconnell village and improving the lighting here also. The ESB are now arranging to have these works carried out in early December and I would like to thank and acknowledge the residents living at Nelson’s Cross for facilitating these critical safety works," said Deputy O'Donnell.

The second element involves improving the safety of the overall junction itself, with these works to be carried out by Limerick City and County Council.

"We believe that every possible safety feature must be considered as part of addressing the clear and recurring safety issues. Safety measures currently being considered by the council include a tabletop to reduce the speed of vehicle traffic on the four approach roads to the junction. Furthermore, we believe we must also look at additional measures to ensure vehicle traffic on the R525 road itself adhere to the 60km and 50km speed limits on the approach to Nelson’s Cross," said Deputy O'Donnell.

Council engineers have confirmed to the TD that they have made a "safety scheme" funding application to the Department of Transport to carry out these necessary safety works.

"Once the funding is granted, the council will immediately look to proceed to carry out these safety works. I will be following-up with the Department of Transport to ensure the funding is granted as quickly as possible.

“Nelson’s Cross has been a constant cause of serious safety concerns and these works to be carried out collectively by Limerick City and County Council and the ESB should significantly improve the safety of this dangerous junction. Furthermore, it is important that whatever safety measures are required are put in place here – we must get this right," concluded Deputy O'Donnell.