No Halloween callouts for Limerick Fire and Rescue

Limerick City Fire and Rescue has a quiet Halloween night
LIMERICK firefighters in the city must have thought goblins got into the phone system as it didn't ring once on Halloween night.
The rain and wind put a dampener on proceedings as Limerick Fire and Rescue Service in the city didn't get a single call.
However, their counterparts in the county had a busier evening.
A council spokesperson said: "It was a quiet night. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended four bonfires last night, two in Abbeyfeale, and one each in Cappamore and Kilmallock."
Despite the lack of bonfires in the city there was still plenty of activity as bangers and fireworks could be heard going off late into the night.
While gardai deployed additional personnel across the city and county last evening and overnight, there were no significant incidents reported.
