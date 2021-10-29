Search

First 'female only' tractor and machinery skills course to be held in Limerick

A NUMBER of places are up for grabs on the first female only tractor and machinery skills course being run by Salesian Agricultural College, in conjunction with the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

The Pallasknry-based college has always been at the forefront of supporting women in farming, and leading the charge in kindly delivering the two-day course free of charge.

WASG chair Hannah Quinn-Mulligan said a tractor is not able to tell if a man or woman is turning the key in the ignition and modern machinery means that historical physical barriers to women taking up farming have been eliminated.

“We’ve had huge demand from women of all ages wanting to advance their tractor and machinery knowledge, and we’re delighted that the principal in Pallaskenry, Derek O’Donoghue is helping to lead the charge in this area and support women in agriculture," said Hannah, from Croom.

The course will be run over two Saturday evenings between 1.30pm to 6pm and start at the end of November. A tractor license and some background knowledge of driving is needed but basic to intermediate skills will be covered with the opportunity to tailor to specific areas of interest.

Places are limited and anyone wishing to take part is advised to email Hannah@qmulligan.com

