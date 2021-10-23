‘Static’ Limerick town can now expand due to new wastewater treatment plant

IN 2017, Cllr Gerald Mitchell said the “over capacity” wastewater treatment plant in Hospital town was halting its development.

“We can’t expand because of it – there would have been an expansion otherwise. The plant is over capacity. It is a serious situation. Hospital is static now and when you are static you are going backwards,” said the councillor four years ago.

Well now the town can go forwards as approval has been given for the Hospital Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

The announcement was made by the Government in the latest round of investment into rural wastewater treatment plants across the country. These will be rolled out through Irish Water.

Cllr Mitchell, who has raised the matter at numerous Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meetings, welcomed the news.

“This upgrade is an immediate and essential priority to move forward,” said Cllr Mitchell, who added that the town can now expand.

“We couldn’t build an industrial base, promote commercial activity or build residential units. Hospital is situated on the primary route of the R513 – the volume of traffic and business passing through Hospital is huge.

“You are 20 minutes from Limerick, you are 50 minutes from Cork. It is an ideal place to develop - you can connect up with the motorway to Dublin at Mitchelstown and you connect straight in to Cork city.

“We have over 1,000 pupils in the secondary school and it is increasing. Hospital has always been a dominant business town,” said Cllr Mitchell.

Fine Gael colleague, Minister Patrick O’Donovan also welcomed the news.

“This is fantastic news for Hospital and I know it comes after many years of waiting.

“Since I went into the Dáil in 2011 and started to represent Hospital, this is one of the issues that I have been working on.

“I know from speaking to the local community over many years that the issue of the wastewater treatment plant is one that has been for years been one that the local people want pushed on, so to get this news was very welcome,” said Minister O’Donovan.

He said this news for Hospital will mean that the town’s potential in East Limerick as a place to invest in for the future will now be able to be met.

“I know that my colleague in the town Cllr. Gerald Mitchell also is really delighted with the news having worked very hard for many years to try to get the investment needed to get it over the line,” said Minister O’Donovan.