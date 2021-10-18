Search

18/10/2021

Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in Bunratty road collision

Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man killed in Bunratty road collision

The late Ken Smyth

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE funeral will take place this Wednesday of Ken Smyth, the Askeaton man who died in a single-vehicle accident near Bunratty last Friday. 

The accident happened shortly after 2pm, when the vehicle Mr Smyth was driving, overturned. The vehicle was towing a trailer with cattle and was travelling towards Limerick at the time.  There was nobody else involved in the accident. 

Mr Smyth, from Deegerty, Askeaton, was an engineer and the founder and owner of Palatine Engineering, a company which created and developed machinery for agricultural use. One of his machines won Machine of the Year at the National Ploughing Championships in 2019. 

Mr Smyth’s remains will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas St, Limerick between 5.30-7.00pm this Tuesday. A funeral service for family members will take place in the Church of Ireland, Castletown, Kilcornan at 1pm this Wednesday followed by burial in St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Askeaton. 

Mr Smyth, who was in his 40s, was predeceased by his parents  Joseph and Linda. He is survived by his brother Victor,  sister-in-law Gillian, devoted friend Caroline, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and close friends especially Mervin.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to Friday’s crash to come forward, especially those with camera footage. Shannon garda station can be contacted at (061) 365 900. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media