Feasibility study for community centre in Limerick suburb

AFTER years of campaigning, a new community centre could finally be on the way to one of Limerick’s biggest suburbs.

It comes as Limerick City and County Council kick off a feasibility study for a community centre to serve Mungret, Dooradoyle and Raheen.

It’s hoped that this study will complete during the first part of next year, and it’s a move which has been given a cautious welcome by City West councillor Daniel McSweeney.​

He said: “This is a welcome move by Limerick City and County Council to commence this feasibility study but I do hope this moves swiftly as it is evident that a community centre is much needed in this area.”

Already, councillors in the district have ​allocated €100,000 from their dedicated local fund to get the project moving.

Cllr McSweeney added: “It is my understanding that this study will already tell us what we already know but this study will provide evidence based data to assist in securing funding for this much needed facility. We have seen significant population growth in these areas and it is important we now invest in the provision of community facilities.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, has shown how important communities are and how people come together to support each other.

“It is important we as a local authority invest in community facilities and it is hoped this is the first step in delivering this much needed facility,” said Cllr McSweeney.

Earlier this year, the council cleared the way for a new community centre to serve the village of Patrickswell.

Planners gave conditional permission for the new purpose-built structure in Main Street, with the development set to consist of a multi-purpose community hall, meeting rooms and office areas.

On top of this, there will be a community cafe and coffee shop, with a new landscaped civic space at the front of the building.

At the time, Cllr McSweeney, who lives in the village, welcomed the green light.

He said: “This centre is at arm’s reach for the community and closer than it has ever been in the past. I have worked extremely hard to do what’s best for our community,” he said.

“In February 2019 I proposed to my fellow Councillors in Limerick City West to allocate €100,000 from our GMA fund. Following this allocation, I continued to work Limerick City and County Council and as a result a further €150,000 has been committed from our development levies fund over the next three years,” added the councillor.