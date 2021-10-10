BREAKING: Female arrested over hit and run in Limerick

GARDAI in Henry Street investigating the serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday morning at Cornmarket Row in the city have made an arrest.
"The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda station," said the garda spokesperson.
She can be held for a maximum of 24 hours without charge.
Investigations ongoing.
