Bus Éireann apologises over spelling error on busy Limerick service

BUS Éireann has apologised over the misspelling of Limerick on a busy commuter route in the city - and moved to rectify it.

One eagle-eyed customer using a service clocked on a ticket that Limerick was incorrectly spelt as Limeirck on the 302 service.

This bus line connects the city centre to several northside communities including Thomond Park, Thomondgate, Kileely, the new Technological University of the Shannon at Moylish (formerly LIT) and Caherdavin.

The commuter, who requested to remain anonymous, made contact with the Leader pointing out the mis-spelling, saying the tickets have been issued with the mis-spelling for the last three years.

After the Leader raised this with the national bus company, a spokesperson confirmed the mis-spelling has now been rectified.

"The spelling of Limerick was incorrectly entered in software running on route 302 tickets. This has now been amended by our fares department. Customers will see the correct spelling appearing on all tickets from the middle of next week. Bus Éireann would like to apologise to our Limerick customers for the error," the spokesperson added.