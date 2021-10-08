Ceremony to take place on River Shannon to remember victims of Covid-19

AN emotional ceremony is to take place in Limerick this Friday night, as Limerick Mental Health Week kicks off.

Some 30 white roses will be placed on the River Shannon amid a special sailing of the Ilen boat to remember the almost 300 people who had died from Covid-19 in Limerick during the pandemic.

​The event will serve as the launch event of the Limerick Mental Health Association’s flagship annual event, which will serve up a week’s worth of events.

Mayor Daniel Butler will be on hand for the launch on board the Ilen, and he will be joined for what will be a poignant ceremony featuring singer Emma Langford, Limerick and Na Piarsaigh hurler Adrian Breen and Olympic hockey star Roisin Upton.

The Ilen will be illuminated in green and flanked by boats from the Civil Defence.

With Covid-19 still prevalent in Limerick and elsewhere, members of the public are being asked to tune in online as the event being streamed at limerickmentalhealth.ie.

As Limerick Mental Health Week 2021 draws nearer, board member Morgan Mangan shares some details about our launch event, featuring the Ilen sailing ship.



Either visit this web site, or telephone 061 446786​ to find out about what’s taking place.

Events will take place both virtually and in-person.

Among the highlights is a session in Dealing with Uncertainty, with one of Ireland’s most successful athletes David Gillick at 2pm on Monday.

Offline, St Mary’s Cathedral will play host to a talk from historian Sharon Slater, who will tell the story of Rosina Lytton nėe Doyle whose false detention in an insane asylum provoked a public outcry.

The following day, Mayor Butler will open a photographic exhibition focusing on suicide, through the eyes of the youth at the Limerick City Gallery of Art.

On Wednesday, the Rockhall Veterinary Clinic will host an online web event focused on separation anxiety and pets as people return to the office.

Throughout the week, many buildings will be lit up in green. Among these will be the city’s newest college, the Technical University of the Shannon at its Moylish and Clare Street campuses.