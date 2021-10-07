Limerick captain helps to drive on parish's fundraiser

THE PARISH of Rockhill-Bruree has embarked on a journey of organising its "biggest and most ambitious fundraiser ever".

But the one going on a journey could be you!

The fundraiser consists of a draw for a Mazda hybrid car, in association with Lucey Motors, Charleville. The car is valued at €30,000 and the draw will take place on Friday, October 29.

Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon, and brand ambassador for Lucey Motors, has lent his support.

Jimmy Feane, of the organising committee, said their community in Rockhill-Bruree has been greatly impacted by the Covid pandemic just like countless others.

"However, it has also had the effect of helping us realise how important a sense of community is and of how important it is to have facilities in our communities where we can meet, socialise and enjoy each other's company.

"The idea of a community fundraiser evolved from chats amongst a number of people involved in various organisations and activities in the parish. There was a desire to ensure that people of all ages were catered for in terms of good facilities in the parish.

"Previous experience had shown that when all the organisations came together we were capable of achieving great results," said Jimmy, who is joined on the organising committee by Brendan Hogan, Margaret Deady, Noel O'Halloran, Eamon O'Dea, John O'Halloran, Eamon Sexton.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will support three important projects in this parish, he says.

"A community walkway around the existing sports field. A hurling wall and astro turf facility adjacent to the national school and

essential repairs to the roof of the community hall.

"The national school has teamed up with the voluntary organisations in the parish in promoting and organising the fundraiser. In the case of the walkway, hurling wall and astro turf the funds raised will provide the matching funding we will need to draw down grants to finance these projects," said Jimmy, who adds that they have had great support so far from businesses in the parish and nearby and are very grateful to all their sponsors.

There will be a draw for €500 and an additional prize of a Limerick jersey signed by the All-Ireland Champions and this draw will happen on Friday, October 22.

Tickets are available at €20 each or three for €50 and can be purchased from any member of the organising committee or online at www.winamazda.com