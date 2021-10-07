Limerick community joins together to support mum-of-four with breast cancer

THE COMMUNITY of Granagh has joined together as one to support a family in their parish at their time of need.

A GoFundMe page has been set up called Granagh Backs Amanda. And a number of fundraising events will take place on Sunday, October 24.

Organisers say Amanda, from Newtownshandrum, has been living in Granagh for the past eight years.

"Amanda is married to local man Daniel and is a doting mum to four wonderful children, Sean (11), Oliver (7), Killian (6) and Amelia (4). As well as being a busy full time Mum Amanda is also a full time support giver to her son Oliver who has special needs.

"In February 2021 Amanda was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in the amazing care of University Hospital Limerick," say organisers.



As a small rural community in West Limerick, they wanted to show their support to Amanda and her family and let them know they are not alone on this journey.

A number of fundraising initiatives are taking place on Sunday, October 24. Among these are a tractor/vintage car run, a cake sale, a draw, a sponsored walk/cycle, followed by a fun auction in The Rock Bar.

For more information please see the Facebook page that has been set up.



Local schools and wider community have been very supportive of this great cause and are running various fundraisers in the schools.

To donate click here