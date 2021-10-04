New initiative launched to give Shannon Airport a boost

AN NEW initiative has been launched to stimulate hotel bookings and highlight the range of air services available from Shannon Airport.

Visitors who stay at a hotel which is a member of either Shannon, Ennis, Galway or Limerick Chamber will be eligible to enter a free competition to win one of four flights for two to any of the 18 destinations served by the airport this winter.

Free airport parking is also included in the prize.

The competition runs from October 4 to November 1, and four winners will be selected - one from guests of a hotel in each district - Limerick, Shannon, Ennis and Galway.

Shannon Airport says the idea behind the promotion is to support local hoteliers in the shoulder season and raise awareness of the range of air services available from the base.

It adds hoteliers will benefit as it gives them an incentive to gain extra business and reward loyal customers, and Shannon Airport routes benefit from the promotional campaign run by hotels and Chamber members and the airport.

Mary Considine, the chief executive of the Shannon Group said: "We are delighted to be working with our Chamber partners and hotels to stimulate footfall in the region’s accommodation sector and raise awareness of the destinations available from Shannon Airport. We hope the first of many such collaborations."

Winners will be announced on the chamber's and Shannon Airport websites on November 2.