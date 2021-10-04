Search

04/10/2021

New initiative launched to give Shannon Airport a boost

New initiative launched to give Shannon Airport a boost

Margaret O'Brien, Ennis Chamber, Kenny Deery, Galway Chamber, Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief exec, Stephen Keogh, president Shannon Chamber and Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group | ARTHUR ELLIS

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AN NEW initiative has been launched to stimulate hotel bookings and highlight the range of air services available from Shannon Airport.

Visitors who stay at a hotel which is a member of either Shannon, Ennis, Galway or Limerick Chamber will be eligible to enter a free competition to win one of four flights for two to any of the 18 destinations served by the airport this winter.

Free airport parking is also included in the prize.

The competition runs from October 4 to November 1, and four winners will be selected - one from guests of a hotel in each district - Limerick, Shannon, Ennis and Galway.

Shannon Airport says the idea behind the promotion is to support local hoteliers in the shoulder season and raise awareness of the range of air services available from the base.

It adds hoteliers will benefit as it gives them an incentive to gain extra business and reward loyal customers, and Shannon Airport routes benefit from the promotional campaign run by hotels and Chamber members and the airport.

Mary Considine, the chief executive of the Shannon Group said: "We are delighted to be working with our Chamber partners and hotels to stimulate footfall in the region’s accommodation sector and raise awareness of the destinations available from Shannon Airport. We hope the first of many such collaborations."

Winners will be announced on the chamber's and Shannon Airport websites on November 2.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media