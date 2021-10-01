Search

01/10/2021

A novel move by former Limerick councillor as new book is published

A novel move by former Limerick councillor as new book is published

Seighin O'Ceallaigh has released his debut political novel ‘The Half Mile Road’.

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FORMER Sinn Fein councillor and general election candidate Séighin Ó Ceallaigh, has released his debut political novel ‘The Half Mile Road’.

Inspired by a real border, and a real political crisis, the book is set along a stretch of road which straddles the Fermanagh/Monaghan border, and raises the problems which have been caused following Brexit.

“This is a little country road, with grass growing up the middle, and the border crosses this road four times in two miles,” he said.

“The book explores the possibilities of soldiers patrolling the border, roads being closed, and a rise in paramilitary presence, all of which have happened before, and have been speculated about since the Brexit vote.”

Signed copies of the book are available in Talking Leaves Bookshop, in Castletroy Shopping Centre, and Amazon online.

The former councillor, narrowly missed out on winning a seat in the Limerick constituency in last year's general election.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media