Limerick Property Watch: Detail is second to none in this new country home

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to offer for sale this superb five bedroom residence located in Kilfinny which is only 6 km from the renowned village of Adare.

This country style home was built in 2006 with attention to detail second to none.

It comes to the market in excellent turn key condition and boasts spacious accommodation of approximately 2,335 square feet (217 square metres) comprising five double bedrooms two of which are ensuite, a spacious living room with a feature marble fireplace, a large open plan kitchen-dining/living room and bay window with French doors, utility room, main bathroom and guest wc.

The house features bespoke handcrafted sash double glazed windows and wood corbels to the front of the house which add subtle charm to the facade.

There is a high standard of finish throughout with solid oak flooring to the hallway and living spaces and decorative coving to all rooms.

There is plenty of storage in the large attic (approx. 945 square feet / 87.8 square metres) which is accessed by a Stira and is primed for conversion

if required. Outside the private site of approx. half an acre has meticulously landscaped lawns and mature hedging. To the front the house is bounded by a stone wall & laurel hedge.

There is also a detached garage to the rear which houses the Extraflame boiler central heating system.

Viewing of this super property is recommended, contact Briain Considine at Rooney for further information.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Kilfinny, Adare

Description: Five bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €475,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Briain Considine on (061) 413511

*Sponsored content