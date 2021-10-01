Chaos on charity cycle as riders crash at railway crossing in Limerick

A CHARITY cycle to Limerick ended in chaos after five cyclists came off their bikes at a notorious railway crossing with two ending up in the hospital emergency department.

The level crossing located 150 metres from Herbert’s pub on the Limerick to Castleconnell road has been labelled a “death trap”.

Prominent solicitors Turlough Herbert, Darach McCarthy and legendary fitness trainer Richie Clifford, who is the gatekeeper, have all highlighted how dangerous it is in previous stories in the Leader.

What makes it especially dangerous is that the track goes over the road at an angle. When cyclists arrive at speed their skinny tyres slot into the grooves and they fall out onto the road.

The latest incident occurred during the Equinox Cycle, raising money for Headway, Temple Street and Aoibhneas, on September 18.

Over the last 10 years, €250k has been raised. John Daly, aged 56, Portmartnock, and around 50 others left Dublin at 7am. By 5pm they were on the home stretch, passing Daly’s Cross, Castleconnell.

“We cycled two by two all the way. I was in the front four cyclists. The lads in front would call out if they saw a hazard or pothole so you'd be alert to it. We were travelling about 30kms an hour. By the time he had seen the last sign to dismount, it was too late. One of the first fellas hopped over the track, one of the next fellas didn't see the track at all and he went down. He came across then in front of me and I had to avoid him. I hit the track and I brought down another three. It was like a house of cards falling,” said John.

One of the men fell out onto the road and had to be dragged back. John’s face hit the handlebars before he hit the ground and skidded along causing his hand to be “split in half”. He fainted twice and was put in the recovery position. John and the man thrown out on the road were taken to A&E in UHL by one of the support vehicles.

“They told me they'd keep an eye on me for a while and that my hand would be sorted out in time. I was sitting for six hours with my hand wide open and nobody came near me. They were overrun. I didn't want to be jumping queues. I just want it to be wrapped up so it doesn't get infected and I could go back to Dublin,” said John, who discharged himself after 11pm and got 10 stitches in his hand in a SwiftCare Clinic in Dublin the next day.

His fellow patient had a dislocated shoulder with serious tendon and ligament damage

“They left him out the next day with nothing done. They couldn't even dress him, he came into the hotel in his gown.

“He went to the Hermitage Medical Clinic, got surgery and will now be laid up for three months,” said John.

He describes the railway crossing as “absolutely lethal”.

“There is a 90% chance that you'd fall no matter how you tried to get over it because it’s at an angle,” said John, who is calling for extra warning signage that light up further away from the crossing.

One sign telling cyclists to dismount is at the crossing. Another is a little further back. John said he didn’t see any signs.

“You are travelling 30 kms an hour. If you did see it you wouldn’t have time to stop.

“If you stopped you'd probably cause a pile up. It's a dereliction of duty of care to the public because two articles have been written in the paper before about this.

“If you were there on your own, you could end up under a truck and that would be the end of you,” concluded John.

A council spokesperson said: “There is signage in place warning of the railway crossing and advising cyclists to dismount. The advance signage is at least 300m in advance of the crossing advising that there is a railway crossing ahead for cyclists and motorists to be aware of. Closer to the crossing there is additional signage advising cyclists to dismount.”