Limerick Chamber business awards return after Covid-19 enforced hiatus

THE Limerick Chamber regional business awards are back after a year-long absence due to Covid-19.

Friday, November 19 next will be the date when the ceremony resumes, and nominations are now open at www.limerickchamber.ie

Once again, the Limerick Leader is the media partner for the awards, which will take place at the Limerick Strand Hotel, at a socially distanced lunchtime ceremony this time.​

And the president of sponsors the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) Dr Vincent Cunnane says the awards have never been more timely, as they acknowledge business not just for ongoing commercial success but resilience during Covid-19.

“These awards acknowledge businesses that have not just survived but have adapted and thrived during the challenging times of the last two years. We have seen inspirational levels of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region,” said Dr Cunnane.

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan added: “I think we can be very proud of the resilience shown by our local business community over the past 18 months, I think it’s said an awful lot about the people of this region.”

Normally, the Chamber business awards are a black-tie affair, taking place in the evening and drawing more than 400 local business people.

However, this year’s ceremony will take on a different format, with November’s event set to be a lunch-time affair and dispensing, for 2021, with the normal doubling up of the awards with the Chamber president’s dinner.

In all, nine awards will be up for grabs, from the overall Limerick Chamber business of the year Award to a worthy overall winner, to a special presidents award given at the discretion of that current office holder Donncha Hurley.

A new award will be given, the best business pandemic pivot award, which will recognise the company that best altered course to successfully navigate the pandemic.