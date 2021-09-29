Limerick Weather: Wednesday September 29, 2021

It will be largely dry on Wednesday in Limerick with isolated showers and sunny spells for a time. Cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon. Rain and drizzle will develop along the west coast during the early evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 Celsius. Moderate westerly winds will back southerly during the day and strengthen near coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: Generally cool and quite unsettled through the rest of the week with rain and showers.

Wednesday night: Becoming a wet and blustery night as rain along with fresh and gusty southerly winds, strong to near gale force on exposed coasts, extending eastwards through the night. The rain will be heavy at times. A clearance to showers will develop in western areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally though slightly milder along southern and southwestern coasts.

Thursday: The morning will see scattered showers and hazy sunny spells but becoming cloudier as a spell of showery rain will move into the west towards midday, extending to most areas through the afternoon but possibly holding dry in the southeast until the evening. Milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, coolest over Ulster in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, increasing fresh at times.

Thursday night: A wet night with rain mainly over the southern half of the country and showers further north. Rain will be heavy overnight along the south coast. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly later in the night.

Friday: A day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds. Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Saturday: Showers to start the day in most areas, with a more persistent spell of rain moving into the southwest during the morning. The rain will move northeastwards across the south and east through the day, and will be heavy, particularly over southern coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing during the day.

Sunday: Overnight rain will clear eastern coastal counties during the morning, leaving a day of sunny spells and scattered showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing.

Early next week: Continuing unsettled with blustery conditions for early next week. Current indications suggest that there will scattered showers and sunny spells on Monday and Tuesday, possibly merging to longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures generally in the low to mid-teens.