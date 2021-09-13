BREAKING: Gardai and Armed Response Unit respond to incident in Limerick town

Gardai and members of the Armed Response Unit patrolling Kilmallock on Sunday night
GARDAI assisted by members of the Armed Response Unit attended the scene of an incident in Kilmallock on Sunday night.
According to locals, a large group of people were observed engaging in a fracas in the town at around 8pm.
"Gardai attended a public order incident in Kilmallock, Co Limerick on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 20.11pm. No incidents were recorded and the crowd was dispersed," said a garda spokesperson.
A number of garda cars along with vehicles from the Armed Response Unit were observed patrolling the town for a number of hours after the incident.
