Search

12/09/2021

Limerick village to keep an eye on its new post box

Limerick village to keep an eye on its new post box

The new post box at Ardpatrick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

ARDPATRICK has given the stamp of approval to its new letter box.

The old post box was mysteriously stolen during the summer.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed the letter box in Ardpatrick was stolen over the weekend between Friday, June 18 and Sunday, June 20.

“It had been cleared as normal on 5pm collection on Friday, June 18. There were no reports from customers who may have posted over the weekend.

“We reported the matter to the gardaí at Bruff Garda Station. These kind of thefts do take place although very rarely,” said the An Post spokesperson.

Currently, An Post has just over 2,000 letter boxes across the country.

Limerick Leader notes correspondent, Michael Coughlan delivered the good news on the post box in his weekly dispatch from Ardpatrick.

“It means that locals will not have to travel far to post items now. The box is an aluminium box, green and has being bolted to the original wooden post in the same position The replacement has pleased the local population leaving them with no travelling worries to post items. Thanks An Post,” wrote Mr Coughlan.

The An Post spokesperson said they were glad to have been able to restore the box and the local service to the people around Ardpatrick.

Anybody with any information regarding the theft of the post box is asked to contact Bruff Gardai on 061 382940.

Gardai investigating theft of egg chair from Limerick home seek help to crack the case

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media