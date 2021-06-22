Investigation launched following theft of postbox from Limerick village

The vintage postbox was stolen at the weekend | PICTURE: Google Streetview
GARDAI have launched an investigation following the theft of a 'vintage postbox' from a Limerick village at the weekend.
The unusal theft occurred at Ardpatrick sometime between close of business on Friday and Monday morning when it was reported to gardai.
The green postbox, which was mounted on a timber pole, was installed nearly 20 years ago following the closure of the village post office.
Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating the theft which is said to have angered and upset local residents.
A spokesperson for An Post confirmed to the Limerick Leader the post box, which was located at a green area near the centre of the village, was in use and that post was collected from it 'as normal' on Friday evening.
It's not known if there was any post in the postbox when it was stolen.
An Post says efforts to source a replacement post box are underway and it is hoped it can be installed in the coming days.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the theft to contact them.
