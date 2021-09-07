Gardai investigating theft of egg chair from Limerick home seek help to crack the case

GARDAI are appealing for information following an unusual theft in County Limerick late last week.

Thieves targeted a house in the townland of Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore between 10.30pm last Wednesday (September 1) and 7.30pm the following day.

"They broke into a shed at the back of the house and stole a blue power washer and a stainless steel rubbish bin. They also stole a grey wicker egg chair with cushions which was in the back garden of the house," said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai believe the thieves would have utilised some mode of transport to take away the items and they are appealing to anyone who saw anything unusual to come forward.

"If you were around this area you may have noticed some suspicious activity or a vehicle that you know is not local, gardai at Ballyneety station are currently investigating the incident and they can be reached at 061 351102," said Garda Finnerty..

The incident is one of the first burglaries in the Ballyneety sub-district in 2021.