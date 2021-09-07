Gardai investigating theft of egg chair from Limerick home seek help to crack the case

GARDAI are appealing for information following an unusual theft in County Limerick late last week.
Thieves targeted a house in the townland of Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore between 10.30pm last Wednesday (September 1) and 7.30pm the following day.
"They broke into a shed at the back of the house and stole a blue power washer and a stainless steel rubbish bin. They also stole a grey wicker egg chair with cushions which was in the back garden of the house," said Garda John Finnerty.
Gardai believe the thieves would have utilised some mode of transport to take away the items and they are appealing to anyone who saw anything unusual to come forward.
"If you were around this area you may have noticed some suspicious activity or a vehicle that you know is not local, gardai at Ballyneety station are currently investigating the incident and they can be reached at 061 351102," said Garda Finnerty..
The incident is one of the first burglaries in the Ballyneety sub-district in 2021.
More News
Minister Damien English, centre, was joined by Deputy Patrick O'Donovan and Cllr Mike Donegan at the Bruree Food Unit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.