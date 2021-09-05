Search

05/09/2021

Mayor of Limerick remembers Dolores O’Riordan ahead of what would have been her 50th birthday

Dolores O'Riordan at Shannon airport on a visit home / Picture: Dermot Lynch/Limerick Leader

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MAYOR of Limerick city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler has paid tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan ahead of what would have been her 50th birthday on Monday.

The Cranberries iconic frontwoman and Ballybricken native passed away on January 15, 2018 at the age of 46.

"Everyone in Limerick is so proud of the Cranberries and particularly Dolores O’Riordan and all that she achieved in her lifetime," said Mayor Butler.

"Despite all her success as an international star, she never forgot where she came from and loved coming home to Limerick. Her great gift of music will live on for many generations and fans all around the world adored her and her incredibly unique voice.

"I’m thinking especially of her mother Eileen, her family and her band mates as they remember Dolores in their own way to commemorate what would have been her 50th birthday," he continued.

The Mayor said he’s looking forward to a special livestream event featuring the Cranberries band members Fergal Lawlor and Mike and Noel Hogan who will gather in Limerick on Monday for a special livestream event on the Cranberries Facebook page starting at 7pm.

"I’ll be tuning in to hear the band speaking about the Cranberries songs and hearing their stories about what reminds them of Dolores as well as some new content," said Mayor Butler.

"I’m a huge Cranberries fan, Dolores was an inspiration to me and so many across the world and it was a privilege to listen to that powerful musical tribute on RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday night with Limerick’s own Emma Langford, Kellie Lewis and the Irish Chamber Orchestra playing such an integral part. Happy 50th birthday Dolores, we’ll never forget you."

