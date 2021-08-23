Mayor pledges celebration for Limerick hurlers once conditions allow

MAYOR Daniel Butler has pledged a special event to celebrate the Limerick hurlers’ success once public health conditions allow.

In the aftermath of Limerick’s sparkling win over Cork to retain the Liam MacCarthy cup, the first citizen said there would, sadly be no homecoming this year.

Instead, the victorious panel made a low-key return to Limerick late last night.

It comes with cases of Covid-19 still rising across the country, in a move which saw the number of spectators allowed in Croke Park restricted to less than half its normal capacity.

“We are all disappointed that we cannot have scenes reminiscent of 2018 on the streets of Limerick this evening. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be able to have a celebration, once the health guidelines allow,” said Mayor Butler.

He said the local authority would love nothing more than to host a public homecoming, but due to government regulations, it’s not possible.

Back in 2018, when the hurlers beat Galway to end a 45-year drought, tens of thousands were in the city - and at the Gaelic Grounds to welcome them home.

Questions have been raised around why 40,000 people were allowed into GAA headquarters yesterday, but a homecoming with capped numbers at the Ennis Road venue cannot take place.

The crowds at Croker have also sparked criticism from the live music industry, who can still not hold events.

Mayor Butler said that government guidelines state that while a homecoming for the hurlers would be sports-related, it is not a ‘sporting event’, which is why increased numbers of people would not be allowed.

“Whether you agree or disagree with this, the fault is not with the council, we have to stick with the guidelines, these are the facts,” added the first citizen, “However, once the regulations and guidance allow for larger gatherings, a special event will be organised for the hurlers, where the maximum amount of Limerick people can, once again, show their appreciation to the team.”