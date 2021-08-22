No official homecoming as mayor leads congratulations to Limerick hurlers

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick has led the tributes to the Limerick hurlers who have successfully retained their All-Ireland title with a pulsating win over Cork in Croke Park.

It is the first time in the history of Limerick hurling that they have won back-to-back titles and it is their third crown in four years.

Mayor Daniel Butler said: "This is a tremendous win for the team. Huge congratulations must go to each and every one of the team, the panel, the management team and backroom staff, who have dedicated themselves to Limerick retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup."

He said this win "fills all Limerick people with such a great sense of pride".

"The players are a credit to their families, friends, communities and to the green jersey of Limerick.

"Credit must also go to Cork who provided us with a competitive test, but luckily for us, we were the stronger team today."

Mayor Butler said these players are role models for the next generation, "who see that your hard work, skill, determination and a healthy mind-set are the ways to achieve success".

"You have done Limerick proud. I would like to thank them for this amazing All-Ireland journey, as we welcome Liam MacCarthy back home.”

"Unfortunately we are not in a position to host an official homecoming for the victorious team due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Discussions took place with Limerick City and County Council, Limerick GAA, HSE Public Health Mid-West and An Garda Síochána about plans for after the match, but it is not permitted to have any large scale public events.

"Irrespective of having a homecoming or not, all the supporters have left the team in no doubt how happy and proud we are of their achievements and of how much we respect them.

"I would also urge all Limerick supporters to celebrate this magnificent win in a safe manner and continue to follow the guidelines around Covid-19.

"Luimneach Abú!"