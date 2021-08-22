How Limerick great Stephen McDonogh would stop Cork's speedsters

"SPEED kills" warns the Road Safety Authority so could Cork’s pace put paid to Limerick’s bid for an historic two All-Irelands in a row?

There are few better to ask than Limerick and Bruree’s Stephen McDonogh. There are rumours that if Stephen empties his pockets even now that a corner forward falls out.

How would the former All-Star corner back have handled Cork’s Jack O’Connor if he saw the speedster running down to shake his hand at the start of a match back in the 90s?

"I’d say a good few prayers," laughed Stephen as he considered the opposition proposition.

"I wouldn't have had the speed he has. I think a player like him, you'd have to play him from the front - trying to follow that fella you’re wasting your time. He's fierce quick. He's a serious prospect. A very, very good hurler

"He’s like Seanie McGrath, Ben O'Connor, Joe Deane – once they got the ball it’s over. They have too much skill and too much pace."

Stephen hopes that Jack O’Connor won’t get the space he got against Kilkenny in the second half and in extra time.

"I don't believe he will. Seanie Finn, Barry Nash and Dan Morrissey are on the road a long time. They’re very experienced, clever hurlers. We have a great half back line in front of them. I'd find it hard to see how O'Connor would get that room."

And Jack O’Connor isn’t the only one with speed to burn. Shane Kingston, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Conor Cahalane, Shane Barrett et al could take the place of a hare at a coursing meeting.

Let’s hope it isn’t a case of Mackey’s Greyhounds being superseded by Kingston’s Lurchers.

Growing up and farming close to the county bounds Stephen knows the Cork psyche well.

"Cork, traditionally, they're not short on confidence. They believe – and they can talk it down all they want – going up there that they will win.

“There's not a lot between the teams – 2018 was a toss of a coin, seven or eight minutes to go we were gone and clawed it back miraculously and then had the bit of momentum in extra time. In 2019, they beat us inside in the Gaelic Grounds. They have a good few different players now as well.

"There's not a lot between the teams. We have the bit of experience from winning the All-Ireland in 2018 and 2020 which I think will be crucial. Cork are coming with a young team and lacking a bit of experience."

Stephen says he is "quietly confident" that it will be Declan Hannon lifting Liam MacCarthy for the third time in four years.

"We are physically stronger, our boys are big boys, they are a huge unit and when they get into full flow… I was reading a piece by the former Tipperary hurler Shane McGrath recently. He was saying was there a possibility Limerick could save the best for last – will they put in a monumental performance?

"That’s what you'd be hoping, that they'd really kick into gear on the day that matters. I know we saw it in the second half against Tipperary, but we haven't seen it for the full 70 minutes. If we can kick into gear, I'd be quietly confident we’ll be fine."

Married to Kay, the couple and their four children - Darragh 17, Sophie 15 , Cian 13 and Eva 11 - can’t wait for Sunday.

Stephen says you could talk about the match and the build-up and the craic on the border until the cows come home – and as a dairy farmer he knows more than most about that.

"That's what makes GAA – the rivalry, the comradery, both teams want to win and there are two fantastic sets of supporters as well. It will be a fantastic occasion. It’s a small bit of a pity you can't fill Croke Park. There will be 40,000 there but it will seem like 140,000.”

"You could talk about the GAA until the cows come home – where would we be without it? We were all reared with it and until we leave this earth the GAA will be part of us all. There's no game like hurling. It's great to be able to go and watch it now and great for the people who can’t go that they can look at it on television.

"Even last year, when nobody could go, look how much shorter the winter was for people, they could sit down and watch those matches. It delighted people. We are blessed."