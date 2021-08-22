Nothing beats a late summer Sunday with the hurlers in Croker - Luimneach Abú!

AFTER a test of endurance lasting the bones of 18 months, the people of Limerick finally have something to really savour in the company of one another.

This Sunday, thousands of hurling fans from parishes across the county and city will descend on Croke Park for the senior hurlers' third All-Ireland final appearance in four years.

While last December’s victory was historic and unforgettable for all sorts of reasons, the sound of an empty Croke Park devoid of fans rang hollow.

Sure, many families and friends got together at home or in their local to cheer on the boys in green, but the Covid cloud loomed thick and heavy.

This Sunday is different.

Most of us now have the vaccine in our bloodstream and an electrifying All-Ireland hurling final wrestle with our near neighbours Cork is the shot in the arm we all so badly needed.

The scramble for tickets is fierce - probably the most fierce we have ever seen what with only 40,000 spectators permitted in GAA HQ for the hurling showpiece.

And unless county board secretaries Mike O'Riordan and Kevin O'Donovan can perform The Miracle of the Loaves and Fishes between now and 3.30pm, thousands of fans are going to be left bitterly disappointed.

Come throw-in however, we will all forget about where we are positioned. Whether we are on the sofa or in the Hogan Stand, the only action that matters is on the pitch.

The flags are now flying, the jerseys are being tried on for size, the sandwich fillings are being decided on - there's not long left to go.

Late summer Sundays in Croker are golden moments we should never take for granted.

Days like these are special and nothing in sport is guaranteed.

So wherever you are watching the action from in the world make sure you savour every second.

Stay safe and may the best team win. Luimneach Abu!

