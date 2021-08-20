Competition Time: Win 4 tickets for the 'TriptoTipp'

It’s set to be one of the best nights out of the year as one of Ireland’s finest showmen Jerry Fish will be on stage for one night only in Birdhill this September 3. To celebrate the event, the Limerick Leader has a pod of 4 tickets plus a bottle of Prosecco for Jerry Fish & with special guest Norma Manly live as part of the Feile Forever nights at Birdhill.

Jerry Fish is a carny soul, one who has spent much of his life on the road, a shape-shifter, showman, shaman, songster, rock peacock and supper club crooner from Lynchville, a constantly evolving artist who has always favoured innovation over orthodoxy.

With his show on Friday September 3 heading for a sell out, the enigmatic showman, band leader and all round bringer of musical mayhem has invited Tipperary singer-songwriter Norma Manly to join him at Birdhill.

"A 21st century Patsy Cline” and “Blues as they should be heard” are amongst the press acclaim for Norma and she will set the scene perfectly for the Emotional Fish Front man and Irish music icon.

