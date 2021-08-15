15/08/2021

Live dancing set to return to Limerick

Performers rehearse for the Step Up double bill | PICTURE: Picture: Shane Serrano

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

DANCE fans will have to step lively if they want to experience the joy of live dance once again when the Step Up tour hits town next week.

Tickets for the event in St John’s Church on Wednesday, August 25 are limited, because of Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, but those who snag tickets will have the double pleasure of a double bill.

“This is Dance Limerick’s first tour since 2019, and we are excited to move forward in presenting live dance once again,” says Dance Limerick director Jenny Traynor. Dance Limerick is one of the partners in Step Up, along the Irish World Academy for Music and Dance at UL, Dance Ireland and the Arts Council and this year’s tour brings them to Dublin, Longford and of course Limerick.

The double-bill features They Started Chanting Too by David Bolger , and Gafa Cois Farraige by Lucyna Zwolinska and touch on some of life’s big themes as well as more recent experiences.

As the world re-opens after Covid, David Bolger’s work asks: what are our hopes for the future? And what will our dance be about? In the piece, six young dance artists explore personal narratives, articulating their stories as images of protest emerge. The answers emerge into a kaleidoscope of hope, dreams, and an energetic future.

Gafa Cois Farraige is a new contemporary dance piece by Lucyna Zwolinska. The work is inspired by the lighthouse as a symbol of loneliness, but also hope, and also draws on the Buddhist tradition that all things are either evolving or dissolving into ‘nothingness’ where all potential resides.

“If the seas represent potential, then each thing is like a wave arising from it and returning to it. There are no permanent waves. There are no perfect waves. At no point is a wave complete, even at its peak. Nature is seen as a dynamic whole that is to be admired and appreciated,” explains Lucyna .

The performance begins at 7pm in St John’s Church, St John’s Square on Wednesday, August 25. Tickets cost €10 plus booking fee and can be booked at dancelimerick.ie.

