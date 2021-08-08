BREAKING: Man 'serious but stable' after assault in Limerick

GARDAÍ in Mayorstone are appealing for witnesses following a "serious assault incident" that occurred at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty in the early hours of this morning Sunday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross with "serious injuries", said a garda spokesperson.
"He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.
"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am this morning, Sunday August 8 to come forward.
"Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station," said a garda spokerson.
The investigation is ongoing.
