Four Limerick businesses certified at 'world class' standard

Among the companies awarded NSAI certifcation was EJS Plastics which is based the Galvone Industrial Estate
FOUR companies from across Limerick have been recognised in becoming certified to what are described as ‘world class business standards’.
The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) has congratulated Antaris Consulting, based at Pery Square, EJS Plastics at the Galvone Road, Kneat Solutions in Castletroy and Raheen firm Malachy Walsh and partners for winning awards.
These are in the fields of quality management, environmental management and occupational health and safety management.
The businesses were independently audited by NSAI auditors to ensure compliance with international standards.
More than 4,000 companies across the country have NSAI certification.
NSAI chief executive Geraldine Larkin said achieving certification to world class business standards can benefit business in a variety of ways.
“Certification can grow an organisation’s knowledge and skills across a wide range of areas, boosting efficiency and helping to mitigate risk. I want to acknowledge the huge effort, particularly this year, when many of our audits had to be conducted online,” she said.
