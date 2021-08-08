08/08/2021

Search our Archive

Four Limerick businesses certified at 'world class' standard

Four Limerick organisations certified to 'world class business’ levels

Among the companies awarded NSAI certifcation was EJS Plastics which is based the Galvone Industrial Estate

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

FOUR companies from across Limerick have been recognised in becoming certified to what are described as ‘world class business standards’.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) has congratulated Antaris Consulting, based at Pery Square, EJS Plastics at the Galvone Road, Kneat Solutions in Castletroy and Raheen firm Malachy Walsh and partners for winning awards.

These are in the fields of quality management, environmental management and occupational health and safety management.

The businesses were independently audited by NSAI auditors to ensure compliance with international standards.

More than 4,000 companies across the country have NSAI certification.

NSAI chief executive Geraldine Larkin said achieving certification to world class business standards can benefit business in a variety of ways.

“Certification can grow an organisation’s knowledge and skills across a wide range of areas, boosting efficiency and helping to mitigate risk. I want to acknowledge the huge effort, particularly this year, when many of our audits had to be conducted online,” she said. 

Dismay as plan for 18-metre mast at main street of Limerick village is approved

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media